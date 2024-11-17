Roman, John T.



John Thomas Roman, 83, of Springfield, passed away on November 11, 2024. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The full obituary may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com





