ROMANEK, Glenn

ROMANEK, Major, USAF (Ret), Glenn E.



Born in Moundsville, WV, and a resident of Akron and Kettering, OH, Glenn Edward Romanek died on January 18, 2023, age 91, in Fredericksburg, VA. He was a Fine Arts graduate of Ohio University Class of 1954 and captain of the Varsity Swim Team. He was inducted into the OU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995. He served in the U.S. Air Force as navigator on B-36's and B-52's, flying 97 combat missions in the Vietnam conflict. He retired in 1974 to teach Aerospace Science and served on the Montgomery County Mental Health Board. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Jean Elsie Crampton Romanek, ex-wife Elizabeth Wilhite, mother Madeline Howell Marvin, and stepfather George Marvin. He is survived by daughter Kim Lewis; sons Sean Alan and Neal Romanek; and grandchildren Alex Lewis, Avery Meetre, Connor Lewis, Cara Lewis, Sarah Paten, Vivian Romanek. Interment is at Arlington National Cemetery, VA. Full obituary and info at



