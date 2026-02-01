Romie Daniel

Daniel, Romie F.



Romie F. Daniel, age 81, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and deep love for his family. Romie was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and made his way to the Dayton, Ohio area in the 1950s where he was raised and spent the remainder of his life. Dayton became his home in every sense - meeting his wife, building his career, raising his family, and forming lifelong friendships. A man known for his wits and mechanical skill, Romie began his career as a machinist, working for both Duriron and eventually Fries Manufacturing after his retirement from federal civilian service, where he passionately served for 20+ years supporting the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. His service there was a source of great pride, reflecting his commitment to country and community. Outside of work, Romie had a deep and abiding interest in history, collecting and advocating for preservation of Civil War and Native American artifacts, coins, and firearms. He enjoyed reading, learning, and sharing stories not just from historical eras, but especially sharing boundless stories of his life and experiences. He was quick to tell an anecdote or joke but above all else, Romie cherished his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who found his greatest joys in time spent with those he loved. Romie is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; his daughters, Wendy and Robin; his grandchildren, MJ, Daniel, Travis, Alli, and PJ; and his great grandchildren Mia, Mason, Colt and Molly. He will be remembered for his steady presence, kind heart, and unwavering support for his family. Romie's life was one of laughter, service, and love. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.



