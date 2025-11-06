Campbell, Ronald



Ronald Campbell ,78 of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, November 1, 2025. Ronald was born April 21, 1947 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Hiram C. and Mabel (Pennington) Campbell. He was the eldest of five children. His family moved to Fairfield Township, Ohio in 1953, and he remained here until his passing. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife Wanda who passed away in 2011 after 39 years of marriage, and one brother Curtis Campbell. Ronald was a graduate of Fairfield City Schools, Class of 1965. He excelled in running track which earned him an athletic scholarship to Miami University. He graduated in 1969 with a Bachelors degree in Applied Science. After college, he enlisted in the U. S. Army on November 28, 1969. He reached the rank of E5 and was honorably discharged in October of 1971. Ronald was accepted into the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Apprenticeship Program and graduated in 1975 with the certification of Journeyman Electrician. Ronald retired from the IBEW in 2005 after 30 years of dedicated service.



In 1972 Ronald married Wanda F. (Smith) Campbell and they raised three sons together. He leaves to cherish his memory, his three sons Rusty (Cassie) Adams, Michael Cambell all of Hamilton, Scott (April) Campbell of Trenton. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Colton and Kodi Adams of Fairfield, Mikey and Allison Campbell, one brother Charles Campbell, two sisters Joyce (Johnny) Nickless of Michigan, Anita (Dave) Potts of Fairfield. Ronald's family will receive friends at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Monday November 10, 2025 starting at 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Cecil Day presiding. Following services, Ronald will be entombed next to his beloved Wanda in Rose Hill Mausoleum.



