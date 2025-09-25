Ronald Ferres

Ferres, Ronald G.



Ferres, Ronald G., 87 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 21, 2025 in his home after an extended illness. He was born in Springfield on August 10, 1938 the son of Robert and Mary Belle (Nolan) Ferres. Ron worked at Navistar for 53 years before retiring in 2010. He was an avid Notre Dame and Cincinnati Reds fan. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include his three sisters, Sharelle (Dan) Routzahn, Judie Thorpe and Kim Dement and was godfather to Luke Wilson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia in 2024. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the church. Inurnment will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com