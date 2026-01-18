Ronald Ginter

Ginter, Ronald



Ronald E. Ginter, born on April 5, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on January 10, 2026, in Sarasota, Florida. He was 76 years old.



Ron graduated from Kiser High School in 1967 and went on to attend The Ohio Institute of Photography in the early 1970s. His passion for photography remained a meaningful part of his life for many years. He retired from General Motors in 1998 after 30 years of dedicated service.



A true car enthusiast, Ron was known for his love of building hot rods during his younger days. His appreciation for sunshine and warm weather eventually led him to retire in Florida, where he continued to enjoy the lifestyle he loved.



Ron is lovingly remembered by his daughters Jill Ginter (Brenda), Gretchen Williams (Sheven), and step-daughters Michelle and Tracey Guy. Two sisters, Cassie Graham, Cindy Sicree (Steve) and a brother, Steve Ginter. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, two great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Wanda Ginter; his wife, Vickie; and his beloved dog, Verdel.



A celebration of Ron's life will be planned at a later date and announced on his Facebook page.



May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.



