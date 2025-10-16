Ronald Mondello

Mondello, Ronald Lee "Dago"



Ronald Lee Mondello died on Wednesday, October 1st, at 12:15 AM.



He was surrounded by his loved ones when he passed with his wife Lisa holding his hand.



Ronnie served in the Marine Corps proudly from 1968-1974.



Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Mondello and Helen (Jim) Paul; four sisters, Donna (Elbert), Linda, Mary, Debbie; one brother, David; and his son, Tony.



He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his son, Sean (Angie); his grandchildren, Shelbi (Justin), Beverly, Kenna, and Sean Michael; and his great-grandchildren Ian, Evelyn, and Conor.



Ronnie is also survived by his four brothers, Jimmy, Dennis, Gerald, and Darryl; and his sister, Gloria.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 2nd, at 1:00 PM at the Collinsville Community Center (5113 Houston Rd., Collinsville, Ohio). Celebration is welcome to all.



