Ronald Ullery

Ullery, Ronald Eugene "Ronnie"



Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Ullery, age 86 of Dandridge, TN, was called home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2025. He passed at his home with his loving wife of 39 years, Marsha Bossert Ullery, and son Christopher by his side.



Ronnie was born May 8, 1939 in Conover, Ohio to Lester P. Ullery and Ruth E. McDonald Ullery Waldron.



He was a 1957 graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson High School as well as Hobart School of Welding.



He retired from International Harvester Truck in Springfield, Ohio in 2004 after 42 years of service. He also retired in 2020 from Oakmont Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, after 14 1/2 years as a maintenance carpenter.



Ronnie was a gifted guitarist and musician, performing with Dale Wright and The Wright Guys Band, after he graduated from high school.



He enjoyed fishing, hunting, building and working on carpentry projects and watching the Cincinnati Reds play baseball. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his beloved family.



Ronnie was preceded by his parents in death.



Services were held at the convenience of his family.



Ronnie will forever be in our hearts and we rejoice knowing that he is now in the presence of our Lord.



