Ronald Wills Jr.

Wills, Jr., Ronald E. "Ron"



Ronald E. "Ron" Wills, Jr., age 55 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 8, 1970, in Martin, Kentucky. Ron was a Mechanic for Miamisburg Auto Service with over 18 years of service. He enjoyed repairing cars, riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, guns, a day at the flea market with the love of his life Sydney, spending time with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his son Ronald "Jo Jo" Wills on June 9, 2013, and by his father Ronald Wills, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife Sydney R. (Pearson) Wills, his son Aaron Walker Wills, his aunt Sheri Conley, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Sheila and Robert Pearson, sister-in-law Sierra Pearson (Cole Young), brother-in-law Talon Pearson, a nephew Asher Michael Sue Young, 2 nieces Amaya Jean Young and Wrenlee Ann Pearson, as well as other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Jerry Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Go Fund Me - Fundraiser for Sydney Pearson Wills by Sheila Pearson : Support Ron and Sydney (Pearson) Wills in their time of need.



