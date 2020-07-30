Breaking News

ROOCK, Stephanie

Obituaries | 10 hours ago

ROOCK, Stephanie L. Age 32, of Dayton, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father, Carlos Osborne. Stephanie is survived by her mother, Linda Roock; daughter, Isabella Roock; and her unborn son, Roman; sister, Amber Phillips; brother, Christopher (Megan) Roock; and maternal grandmother, Joann Roock. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

