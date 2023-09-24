Root, Lynell Mae



ROOT, Lynell Mae passed away on September 8, 2023. She graduated from Fairmont West High School in Dayton, Ohio in 1978 and The Ohio State University with a degree in Forestry. While working for Champion Paper in New Jersey, she was hit by a car and seriously injured. After several surgeries and months of rehabilitation, Lyn adjusted to life as a tetraplegic with the full use of only one arm and learned how to write with her left hand. She won Miss Wheelchair Ohio and competed for Miss Wheelchair America in 1991. Lyn earned a master's degree from Wright State University, moved to Atlanta, and worked at Georgia Pacific until her retirement. After her retirement, she mentored students at Louise Radloff Middle School and volunteered with the Gwinnett Technical Institute's Adult Literacy Program for several years. She lived independently, driving her own car equipped with hand controls, until a few years ago. Her strength and determination to live as independently as possible was only matched by her interest in and support of the affairs of her family, her generosity and passion for animals. While we will miss her thoughtful conversations and insights, we pray that she is finally without pain or disability and with our parents. She is survived by her sister, Rebecca Sullivan, her brother-in-law, Timothy Sullivan, three nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat. A celebration of her life will be held privately. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com