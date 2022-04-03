dayton-daily-news logo
ROPER, Mark

ajc.com

1 hour ago

ROPER, Mark A.

Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born June 19th, 1949, in Plainsville, Ohio, to the late Eugene W. and Mary Roper. Survived by his wife Pat Jenkins and her daughter and son Kimberly Beard, and Tony Elofskey, and a sister Kathy Anderson. Mark served his country in the U.S.

Army. A private graveside service will be held at Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the

family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

