Rory Parrish

Parrish, Rory



age 63, departed this life on Monday, November 3, 2025, in Dayton, OH. He is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 12 PM. Service to follow 1 PM, on Monday, November 17, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc., 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com