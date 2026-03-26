Rosa Williams

Photo of Rosa Williams

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Rosa Williams
Obituaries
5 hours ago
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Williams, Rosa E.

age 86, departed this life on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be 10 AM. Followed by services 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com.

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Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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