Rosa Williams

Williams, Rosa E.



age 86, departed this life on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be 10 AM. Followed by services 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com.



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