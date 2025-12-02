Wical (George), Rosalie "Ro"



Mary Rosalie (George) Wical passed peacefully November 23, 2025. She was preceded in death by husband Glenn Wical and daughter Teresa Kay Wical, parents Martha (Ketchum) (James) Purt, Carl (Lois) George and sisters Jeanine George and Sharon Purt and brother John Purt, step-brother Robert Brown, grand-daughter Rami Elaine Roy.



Survived by daughters Elaine Beegle, Paula (Mark) Roy and son Kevin (Cindy) Wical; grandchildren Raymond Learned Jr, Aaron (Melisa) Learned, Alyssa (Allen) Sturgeon, Holly (Vincent) DiFlora, Joshua Wical, Shaun (Jodi) Roy, Nikki King; great-grandchildren Caleb Learned, Tristen and Aidan Sturgeon, Rami (Nolan) Rich, Anthony DiFlora, Chase, Logan and Rosalie Wical, Nathanial and Zachary Roy, Jozi, Mason and Corbin King; sisters Jackie (Kenny) Church, Connie (Ron) Fiore, Jamie Clawson, Denise (Rich) Earich, step-brother Richard Brown; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Rosalie attended Connersville, IN High School and graduated from Miamisburg High School, OH. She worked at Farmers and Merchants Bank, Miamisburg Savings and Loan and retired from Dayton VA Medical Center.



Her greatest pleasure was bragging about her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved sewing fabric purses and bags. Collecting blue bird china was her passion having over 200 pieces in her collection.



A celebration of life will be held January 10, 2025 at American Legion Post 165, 35 N Main, Miamisburg, OH from 2-6 pm. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the American Breast Cancer Society, or American Legion Post 165 women's auxiliary in honor of Rosalie.



