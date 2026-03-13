Rosalyn Christian

Christian, Rosalyn "Roz or Auntie"



Rosalyn "Roz" Christian, 78, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 5, 2026.



She was born in Dayton, Ohio, and preceded in death by her parents Theodore (Razor) & Mary Christian, her sister Theresa Shackleford & niece Monique Christian.



She was a graduate of Roth High School class of 1965 & earned her bachelor's degree from Central State University.



Rosalyn is survived by her great-nephew Theodore Christian, devoted adopted daughter Tonya Elam, surrogate son Renwick (Deet) Calhoun, special niece Shelly Brown & numerous cousins.



A celebration of Rosalyn's life and reception will be held on Sat., March 21 2026, 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Alwildy's Banquet Hall, 1543 Alwildy Ave.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made for the Elegant & Vibrant Celebration of Life Event planned in her honor.



Contact Karen Johnson 972-821-3540.



