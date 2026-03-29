Rosanna Chambers

Chambers, Rosanna M.



Rosanna M. Chambers, age 93, of Brookville, passed away at home peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2026, with her family by her side. She was born in Montgomery County, Ohio, on October 30, 1932. Rosanna was a Brookville High School Graduate, class of 1950. She later retired from Brookville Local Schools after many years of dedicated service. Rosanna was a part of the Montgomery County Farm Bureau, Happy Feeders 4H Club and the Eastern Star. In her spare time, she enjoyed square dancing at Curli Q's Square and Round Dance Club. Rosanna is survived by her Children: Lon (Michelle) Chambers & Sharon (Dudley) Lipps; Grandchildren: Terrence "Terry" (Heather) Lipps, Ashley (Corey) McCarroll, Eric Chambers, & Zachary (Evie) Chambers; Great Grandchildren: Breanna (Cole), Kaeden, Caley, Sydney, & Kaci; Twin Great-Great Granddaughters on the way; Siblings: Rebecca Williamson & Everett (Connie) Blankenship; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her Husband: Dwight D. Chambers; Parents: John William "Bill" & Edna (Shafer) Blankenship; Brother: Melvin (Margaret) Blankenship, and Nephew: Edgar Blankenship. A Funeral Service for Rosanna will be held at 10:30 am, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery (Brookville, Ohio) If desired, memorial donations may be made out to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420) or Brookville Community United Methodist Church (114 Hay Ave, Brookville, OH 45309) To view the service for Rosanna or leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



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