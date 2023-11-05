Rose, Blanche J.



Rose, Blanche J., age 81 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Kettering Health Network  Main Campus, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 25, 1942, in Sacred Wind, KY, the daughter of the late Ardith & Hazel (Blythe) Edwards. Mrs. Rose was a retired employee of Esther Price Candy, and she was a member of the West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene. Blanche enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially caring for her cats. Preceded in death by her husband Frederick L. Rose, on June 6, 2020, her son Michael J. Skaggs, April 1, 2020, her stepdaughter Diane Adams, 3 brothers Burl, John & Lowell Edwards, and by her brother-in-law Paul Kaut. She is survived by her loving daughter Freda Martin and husband Tom, stepdaughter Cathy Rader, daughter-in-law JoAnn Skaggs, 2 sisters Muriel Kaut and Kathy Applegate and husband Michael, 4 step-grandchildren James, Billy, Alexis and Mitchell, 3 great step-grandchildren, special friends Barb & Nick Rolfe and Rodney & Karla Faulkner, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in memory of Mrs. Rose.



