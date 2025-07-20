Rose, Eli



passed away on July 16, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 93. Eli was born on October 20, 1931, in Jackson County, Kentucky, and throughout his life, he demonstrated a profound love for his family that defined who he was. Eli is survived by his dear companion of 50 years, Judy King, and leaves behind an enduring legacy through his children: Linda (Donnie) Bowles, Charlotte Kay (Daryl) Baker, Gary Wayne (Louella) Rose, and Louis Eli (Brenda) Rose. He also cherished his role as a step-father to Tammy King and David Wayne (Melissa) King. Eli's family expanded even further with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nephew, Lawrence Rose who will carry his memory forward. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Scooter. Eli was preceded in death by his parents, Tice and Alice Rose, daughter, Emma Jean Rose; step-son, Michael Ray King and his brother, Robert Rose. As a man whose warmth and humor touched everyone he encountered, Eli will be sorely missed by his family and friends. His friendly nature and love for those around him leave behind a legacy of kindness and connection that will continue to resonate in the hearts of his loved ones. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 from 1-2pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 2pm. Eli will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



