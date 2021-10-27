ROSEBERRY, David



Fairfield - David Roseberry. Born in Marion, Ohio. Beloved husband of Christine Roseberry for 47 years. Devoted father of Erin (Adam) Kineman, Melissa (Jared) O'Brien, and Jennifer Roseberry. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and Adyson Kineman, and Emily, Kaitlin, and Elizabeth O'Brien. Loving brother of Mike (Jennifer) Roseberry and Phil (Kerra) Roseberry. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. David passed away on October 23, 2021, at the age of 71 years.



Vietnam War US Air Force Veteran (where he held the rank of Sergeant and was a voice processing specialist). Member of



Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (Fairfield, OH). Avid sports enthusiast who coached youth sports and loved



attending his grandkids' sporting events. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sacred Heart Boosters, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton) assisting the family.

