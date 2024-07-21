Rosenberg, Marian

Rosenberg (Engler), Marian



Marian Engler Rosenberg, age 68, of Kettering passed away on July 6, 2024. She was born in Cincinnati on March 22, 1956 to parents, Frederick and Lois Engler. Marian is preceded in death by her father, Frederick and her brother, Fred R. Engler. She is survived by her mother, Lois; siblings, Theresa Engler, Michael (Diane) Engler, Gregory (Denise) Engler; nieces, Olivia Engler, Anna Engler and nephew, Gregory Engler Jr.; along with many other family and friends. Marian was a graduate of Alter High School, Class of 1974 and Ohio University, Class of 1979. She obtained a degree in Fashion Merchandising as well as Graphic Art. Marian was a long time employee of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Cox News Agency and several local news organizations. She was extremely creative and passionate about her visual arts and crafts. She was a lover of cats and all animals and enjoyed time with her friends in her monthly book club. Marian will be deeply missed and forever loved by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Marian's memory to SICSA or ASPCA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave.



