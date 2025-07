Rosenberger, Shirley

Rosenberger (Felknor), Shirley



Shirley Felknor Rosenberger, 93, of Centerville, OH, passed away on July 15, 2025. She was a loving mother to her daughter, Amy Schomburg (John) of Centerville, OH; son, Joe Rosenberger (Liz) of Richland, MI; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and sister to Jerry Felknor (Cathy) of Boulder, CO. Shirley was a passionate reader, walker, movie enthusiast and a great friend to so many people during her lifetime. Shirley raised her family in Middletown, OH living there for 60 years and then moved to a cottage at St Leonard Retirement Community in 2015. A family celebration of her life will be held soon in her hometown of West Lafayette, IN.



