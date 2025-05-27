Rosenlieb, Sylvia



ROSENLIEB, Sylvia 86, passed away Saturday May 24, 2025. She was born in Union City, Ohio to the late Harry & Helen Wise. Sylvia was a graduate of Miami Valley Nursing School and worked in the Nursing field, in many capacities, in the hospital, nursing home and even a school nurse. Sylvia married Joseph Rosenlieb of Bellair, Ohio in 1959. She was an avid reader and most loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sylvia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph, and brother John Wise. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer (Lee) Hulick, Jacqueline Rosenlieb, sons James (Karla) Rosenlieb, Jefferson (Rhonda) Rosenlieb, Grandsons Joshua (Debbie) Sodders, Conor Rosenlieb, Dillon Rosenlieb, Darian Rosenlieb, granddaughters MacKenzie Rosenlieb, Peyton Rosenlieb, Rylee Rosenlieb, Briana Rosenlieb, great grandsons Toby Sodders and Vance Sodders, step great grandchildren Joe Sellner, Megan Gantner & Bob Gantner. The family would like to thank the staff at VanCrest of New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.Trostelchapman.com





