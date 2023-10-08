Rosko, Rosemarie A.



age 90, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday October 5, 2023. Family will greet friends 4-6pm on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:00am on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, 45459. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Frances of Assisi, in Rosemarie's name. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com