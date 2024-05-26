Ross, Colby Anthony
Colby Anthony Ross, age 35, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday May 20, 2024. Celebration of Life 11 am Friday May 31, 2024, at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am, at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral