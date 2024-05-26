Ross, Colby

Ross, Colby Anthony

Colby Anthony Ross, age 35, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday May 20, 2024. Celebration of Life 11 am Friday May 31, 2024, at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am, at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

