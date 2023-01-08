ROSS, Frances A.



Age 95, passed away at Bethany Village in Centerville, Ohio, on December 31, 2022. She was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania, on July 10, 1927, to the late Anna (Willoughby) and Lynton M. Irons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, a sister, husbands Donald Roberts, Cleo Scott, and Eugene Ross, stepsons Bob Scott and John Mook, and stepdaughter Diana Hill. She is survived by her children, Glenn (Karol) Roberts, Greg (Cindy) Roberts, and Debra (CQ) Morrison, and by stepdaughters Evelyn (Jack) Mohr and Linda Ross. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Fran worked for 25 years at Eaton High School until her retirement in 1987. A graveside service will be held at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio, at the convenience of the family. The Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Bethany Village Benevolent Fund, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

