Ross Sr., Frank M.



Frank M. Ross, 85, of Aurora, IN, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023.



He was born November 19, 1937, in Camden, OH, son of the late Everette Ross and Edna (Snow) Ross.



Frank was a self employed construction worker as well as a heavy equipment operator.







He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1464.



Frank is survived by his sons, Benjamin S. Ross and Frank M. Ross, Jr.; granddaughter, Lindsey Marie Ross; sisters, Betty Jane Lawson and Barbara Ross; great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose Childs.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Edna Ross; loving wife, Ida Ross; brother, James Ross.



Services will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Rullman Hunger Funeral Home, Aurora, Indiana with Josh Sturgill officiating. Immediately following the service Last Call will be held at the Aurora Moose Lodge #1464.



Contributions may be made to the Moose Lodge #1464.



