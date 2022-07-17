ROTH, Jacqueline



Virginia "Jackie"



Age 94 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away July 14, 2022, in Loveland, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Roth, two sons Kerry E. Roth and Stephen A. Roth, her parents, Atherton D. and Hester (Barnhouse) Welling, and her brother Craig Welling. She is survived by her oldest son Harry (Alice) Roth II, her granddaughters Leah (Hugh) Shisler and Ahren (Ken) Staubitz, great-grandchildren Austin and Jordan Staubitz and Cameron Shisler, and two sisters Joan Simmons and Marta Kefauver.



Jackie was born April 5, 1928, in McMechen, WV, and graduated from Moundsville High School, WV, in 1946 in the top 20% of her class. She married Harry L. Roth of Wheeling, WV, on Easter Sunday afternoon on April 6, 1947. After working for many years and raising three sons, Jackie attended Clark Technical College where she received an Associates Degree in Commercial Art. She then attended Wittenberg University studying Fine Arts. She received certificates in sculpture, water color, and figure drawing from the Springfield Art Center. She volunteered on the Springfield Community Beautification Committee as well as many other non-profits in Springfield.



After a family member was diagnosed with mental illness, Jackie joined Clark County's Alliance on Mental Illness where she worked tirelessly to help her son and the other clients. She then joined Clark County's Mental Health Board representing those who are primary caregivers to someone with mental illness. She served as president of NAMI of Clark County (National Alliance on Mental Illness) for several years where she helped to develop workshops to help other families dealing with a family member with mental illness as well as organizing social activities for the clients.



Our family was very blessed to have Grandma Jackie (or Wacky Jackie as she liked to call herself) in our lives for so many years.



Private graveside services will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery where she will be interred with her husband Harry Roth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties, 222 East Street, Springfield, OH 45505. You may express condolences to the family at Evans Funeral Home at



www.evansfuneralhome.com