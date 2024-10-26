Rother, Debra

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Rother, Debra

ROTHER, Debra

Age 67, of Brookville, passed away on October 23rd 2024. Survived by her daughters, Brandi (Andrew Koon) Rother and Kathy Watts; son, Dusty (Crystal) Rother; all of her beloved grandchildren; mother, Nancy Jackson; sister, Peggy Perrine; brother, Donnie Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, BROOKVILLE.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bahum, John
2
McWilliams, Theda
3
Williams, John
4
Martin, Charles
5
Sprauer, Charles