Rothweiler, J Rodney



J Rodney Rothweiler, age 46 of Dayton, OH passed away October 21, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital after an accident. He was born in Newark, OH in 1977 to Alan and Jody (Jones) Rothweiler, graduated in 1995 from Newark High School, and was a proud veteran of the US Army where he served with the 82nd Airborne 1-504. J was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, San Francisco 49ers and a Chicago Cubs fan. He was a foreman at the Dayton National Cemetery, loved his country, veterans, and was always willing to lend a hand. J was a member of Stillwater Church, he had a strong faith in God that got him through many of life's challenges and he loved his extended Christian, AA, and veteran families. J loved sports, working in the yard, and being outdoors, he touched many lives with his encouragement at AA meetings throughout his community as his mission was to serve God and help others. J loved sports, working in the yard and being outdoors, but he especially loved his family who survive him. His wife, Courtney (Knipp) Rothweiler, his parents Alan and Jody Rothweiler, his five children Ashleigh, Elijah, Idan, Jordan, and J Lynn Rothweiler, his brother Jeff (Kristin) Rothweiler, his cat Gwendolyn (Gwenny) as well as numerous extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, October 26, 2023 from 5-7pm at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown OH 45327. Funeral services will be on Friday, October 27th, 2023 beginning at 10:30am at Stillwater Church, 6911 Frederick Pike, Dayton OH 45414. J will be laid to rest at the Dayton National Cemetery immediately following at 12:00pm. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



