ROTHWELL, William David Age 89, of Trenton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton where he had been a patient for four days. He was born September 15, 1930, in Middletown, Ohio, but was raised in Frenchburg, Kentucky, until the age of 17, when he proudly began his service to his country as a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a Master Sergeant with top secret clearance which gave him the ability to travel the world and see beautiful places. Following his retirement from the Air Force, David worked twelve years for the D.C. government as an analyst/civilian. Finally settling back to Middletown, he started his Wash On Wheels mobile wash business with his son, Todd. His entire lifetime he was a hard worker and wonderful provider and supporter of all those he loved. He enjoyed motorcycles, music and especially woodworking. His beautiful woodwork will be forever cherished by his family and friends. He attended the Home Avenue First Church of God in Trenton, and was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3809 and the D.A.V. Chapter 131. Preceding him in death were his parents, Butler and Bessie (Hackney) Rothwell; one son, Terry Rothwell; and six sisters, Elizabeth Brewer (Bill), Juanita Shepherd; Ruth Downs (Ray), Beverly Winslow (Bill), Barbara Rothwell and Jo Eileen Rothwell; and all his best buddies. He is survived by one son, Todd (Lora) Rothwell; one stepdaughter, Amy (Scott) Patrick; five grandchildren, Jonathan Rothwell, Lonnie Gayhart, Arron (Renee) Hayes, Ben Patrick and Scott (Tara) Patrick; many great-grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Bolinger; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Home Avenue First Church of God, 426 East Home Avenue, Trenton, Ohio 45067, followed by services at 12:00 noon at the church with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating. The Air Force Honor Guard will present Military Services. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Home Avenue First Church of God, 426 East Home Avenue, Trenton, Ohio 45067. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

