Rotterman, Doris

Rotterman (Wilt), Doris Helen



IN LOVING MEMORY OF



Doris Wilt Smedley Rotterman



JANUARY 19, 1926  March 4, 2025



Doris was the daughter of Clarence and Clara Fogt Wilt, who preceded her in death, along with her siblings Kenneth, Roger, Evelyn Mosier, Esther Mannix, and Paul.



As a child, Doris faced adversity early in life. Her mother, Clara, passed away from tuberculosis when Doris was just three years old, and shortly after, Grover and Flossie Stang Fogt became her loving parents.



Doris was an active member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the Senior Choir, directed the junior choir, and participated in various women's organizations. She graduated from Anna High School in 1944, where she was involved in class plays, cheerleading, and choir. She was married to Cloyd Smedley, with whom she had a daughter, Claire Smedley Dwyer (Jack).



Doris had a strong work ethic, spending five years with the Ohio Department of Highways, two years at American Steel Scraper Company, and later retiring after 21 years as an officer at First Federal Savings and Loan in Sidney. She eventually moved to Kettering, where she married Robert Charles Rotterman Sr. in 1979 and became involved in the community. She was a dedicated volunteer at Kettering Hospital, enjoyed many bus tours, and spent 14 winters in Florida. She was an avid University of Dayton Flyers fan and loved attending tennis matches, including the U.S. Open.



In March 2010, she embraced a new chapter, moving into Independent Living at Waterford, now known as Trinity Community at Miami Township, where she remained active in Waterford Players, Bingo, PO-KE-NO, Ambassador programs, and the Altar Ministry.



Doris is survived by her daughter, Claire (Jack) Dwyer, granddaughters Amy (Mike) Delaplain, Stacy (Neal) Baumeyer, and adopted grandson Greg (Deb) Martin. She was a beloved great-grandmother to Nicholas, Alexis, and Hope Baumeyer, as well as Julia and Joshua Lieberg.



She is also survived by her extended family: David (Jen) Dwyer, Michael (Eve) Rotterman Jr. and family, Annie (Lee) Ramey and family, Jenny (Chris) Caldwell and family, Matthew (Meghann) Rotterman and family, Mary Ann (Vincent) Porreca, Jack Grobmyer, Katie (Mike) Toleman and family, Bob (Paula) Grobmyer and family, Maggie Rotterman Keane, Chris McNew, Jennifer McNew-Burton (John Burton).



She was preceded in death by Clarence Wilt, Clara Wilt, Grover Fogt, Flossie Fogt, Cloyd Smedley, Robert Rotterman, Barbara Grobmyer, Robert (Brenda) Rotterman Jr., Cynthia Parsons, and Mike (Jan) Rotterman Sr..



A Celebration of Life will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 901 E. Stroop Rd. in Kettering, Ohio on April 7th, 2025 at 11am with Pastor Bob Swanson officiating. The service will be followed by a luncheon in the fellowship hall for family and friends of Doris.



A generous gift to medical research, Doris has donated her body to Boonshoft School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a cause dear to Doris's heart.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com