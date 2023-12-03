Rotterman, Robert Vincent



In Loving Memory of Robert Vincent Rotterman, Jr. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Vincent Rotterman, Jr., a devoted husband and father, accomplished professional, and beloved member of the community. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 23, 1929, Robert departed peacefully on November 14, 2023, at the age of 94. Robert, commonly known as Bob, was a man of determination. He graduated from Rocky River High School in Rocky River, Ohio, and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Dayton. And, then a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Dayton as well. Bob dedicated over three decades of his professional career as the Director of Facilities and Business Manager at the University of Dayton. His contributed significantly to the university's expansion projects, including the construction of the arena, Bombeck Family Learning Center, and Keller Hall, among others. Prior to his tenure at the university, Bob worked as an accountant with Ernst & Young. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Bob proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War, stationed in Europe. Outside of his professional life, Bob found joy in his numerous memberships and hobbies. He and his wife, Mary, held a strong faith as active members of The Church of the Incarnation. Volunteering was a cornerstone of his retirement, as he generously dedicated his time to St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Social Services Food Pantry, provided respite for Alzheimer caregivers, drove those in need to medical appointments, and volunteered at the University of Dayton Heritage Center. Bob's vibrant spirit was complemented by his sense of humor and quick wit. He had an uncanny ability to bring laughter to those around him. Bob and Mary had a wonderful group of friends. They traveled, laughed, and played cards together throughout the years. Bob was preceded in death by his wife and college sweetheart of 60 years, Mary (Ens) Rotterman and his parents, Robert and Betty Rotterman. He is survived by his daughters, Anne (Dan) Davis of Oakwood, Peggy (Jim) Geyer of Beavercreek and Kathy (Frank) O'Bryant of Springboro. He also leaves behind his brother, David (Barbara) Rotterman, and cherished grandchildren: Stephen Davis, Claire (Kyle) Kadrovach, AJ Geyer, Ashley O'Bryant, Robert O'Bryant, Rachel O'Bryant, and Emily O'Bryant. Additionally, he leaves behind several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends whose lives he touched deeply. A funeral mass will be held for Bob at the Church of the Incarnation on Monday, December 11, 2023. Friends and family may gather for a visitation (10:00 a.m.  11:00 a.m.) one hour prior to the mass (11:00 a.m.) The interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Becky, Taylor, and Jessica for providing exceptional care and support to Bob. He truly valued each of you. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or Catholic Social Services. Condolences and memories of Bob may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.



