Rounds, Ken A., age 81 of Dayton passed away Sunday October 29, 2023. Ken was a staunch Republican and the owner and operator of Malones Photo Supply. He is preceded in death by his wife, Hilda in 2006. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Rosina Ribeinski of Kettering. Services will be held, 11:00 am Thursday November 2 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home from 9:00 am to 11:00. Burial, Calvary Cemetery.

