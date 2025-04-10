Routzahn, Wayne M.



Routzahn, Wayne M., 81, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Wayne was born January 11, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Donald and Mary Ellen (Higgins) Routzahn. He was a 1963 graduate of Catholic Central High School and went on to serve in the Air National Guard for 6 years. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. After retiring from Navistar with more than 37 years of service, he worked as a school bus driver for Southeastern Local School District for 5 years. Wayne coached CYO football, South Charleston Little League baseball and softball, and was a member of the Southeastern QB Club for 20 years. He especially enjoyed helping others. He volunteered as a fireman and EMT. He was a founding member of People Helping People, volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and was a CCD instructor. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Karon (Donohue) Routzahn; two sons, Mike (Christy) Routzahn and Darron Routzahn; two grandchildren, Jacob (his golf partner) and Jordan; 2 great grandsons, Liam and Holden; siblings, Dan (Sherrie) Routzahn, Carol Brassine and Steve (Jinny) Routzahn; sister-in-law, Mary; and many nieces and nephews - by blood or bond - whom he treated as his own. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tom. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the men and women of the Madison Township EMS for their help and support over the past few years. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Foundation in honor of his grandson, Holden, or the Down Syndrome Foundation in honor of his "great niece," Kylie.



