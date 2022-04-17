ROWE, Mark

ROWE, Rev. Mark E.



Age 84 was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Ps 37:37) He was born October 10, 1937, in Daleville, AL, to the late Wiley and



Emma Rowe and resided in Dayton for over 45 years



raising their six children before returning to Alabama. He is preceded in death by: 2 brothers, Earnest and Arguster Rowe; 1 sister, Eula Mae Collins and 1 daughter, Kathy Lark. Mark retired from General



Motors with 28 years of service. A natural born leader, he was a graduate of the Dale Carnegie course for Public Speaking and Leadership and the Wiregrass Leadership Institute. He



also attended the Dayton Bible College and the United



Theological Seminary and devoted his life to serving the Lord, ministry and his family with passion and energy. His motto:



"I can do all things through Christ who Strengthens Me". He pastored in Ohio and Alabama and later became Assistant Pastor at St. Roberta COGIC where he delivered his final



sermon on April 10th entitled "Triumphant Entry". He leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife of 65 years, Dorris C. Rowe; sons, Jeffery (Maria) Rowe of Jacksonville, FL, Michael Rowe of Dayton; daughters, Beverly (Dennis) Hill, Betty (James) Leak and Vivian (Pastor Eric Walker), and a sister,



Willie B. White all of Dayton, OH; (18) grandchildren and (11) great grandchildren; a host of family and friends. A Father



indeed, his kindness, wisdom and wit will be greatly missed. Funeral service to take place 11am, April 23, 2022, 403 Martin Luther King St., Geneva, Alabama 36340. Arrangements



entrusted to Wiregrass Funeral Home, Geneva, Alabama.

