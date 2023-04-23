ROWLAND, Mildred Lakes



Mildred Lakes Rowland, age 90, of Miamisburg, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 17, 2023. She was an active member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Miamisburg, where she loved to sing. She was a member of the Kirby's Sacred Singers on WCCT radio in Corbin, KY. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Bart and Maggie Lakes; beloved husband, Donald Rowland; sister, Marlene Powell; and infant great-grandson, Carl Douglas Kleist. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Montgomery (Doug), and Valerie Rowland Tinch; grandchildren & families: Anthony Montgomery (Kim), Braden & Kinsley; Amanda Kleist (Jeff), Abigail & Jayce; Megan Cox (Marcus), Maggie & Murphy; Vanessa Eubank (Dave), Nathan & Vincent; Veronica Cline (Jon), Evelyn & Violet. Siblings, Marie Rader, Manuel Lakes (Bonnie), Murrel Lakes (Ardean), Melvin Lakes (Rosetta), Margaret Farmer (Garland), all from Kentucky; and special dog, Toto. Private services were held Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg, OH. Final resting place in Miami Valley Memory Gardens.

