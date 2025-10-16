Ruby Angel

Angel, Ruby Jean



Ruby Jean Angel, age 86 of Dayton passed away Monday, October 13, 2025, at Springfield Masonic Home. She was born August 27, 1939, in Garner, Kentucky to Birtchell and Mary (Slone) Mosley. Ruby retired from Northridge Elementary in 2003 as a teacher's aide where she used her love of children to change lives. She was an avid country music fan and doted on her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ruby was a great cook and loved to entertain. She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy L. (Alan) Collins and Trudy Y. (Mike) Poppas; two granddaughters, Kelsey R. (Matt) Sonick and Emily S. (Ashor) Samano; and three great grandchildren, Vivienne, Sophia and Calvin; brothers Birtchell (Sandy) Mosley, Jr., Quinton (Helen) Mosley, Phillip (Kathy) Mosley, Robert (Kim) Mosley; one sister Helen (Chet) Groff; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by Husbands Robert A. Angel and Harry L. Richardson; four brothers Ernest Lee Mosley, Richard Doyle Mosley, Rudolph (Lettie) Mosley and Harold (Bernice) Mosley and one sister Heeda (Robert) Thomas. A service will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 2:00 pm at the Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 North Dixie Drive, Tipp City, OH 45371. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Affinity Hospice & Palliative Care for their incredible care of Ruby in her last days. 9349 Waterstone Blvd, Suite 340, Cincinnati, OH 45249 or www.affinityhealthmanagement.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





