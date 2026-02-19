Ruby Finch

Finch (Babcock), Ruby Bessie



July 4, 1934 – February 15, 2026



Ruby Bessie Finch, 91, of New Carlisle, OH, passed away peacefully at home on February 15, 2026. Born in Big Valley, CA, she was one of 15 children of Ernest and Bessie Babcock. Ruby moved to New Carlisle in 1960 and worked at Security National Bank for over 30 years.



She was preceded in death by her son, Marc, and is survived by siblings Lilly, Fern, and Charlie; children David, Cherie (Micky), Kenneth (Rhonda), and Connie (Steve); nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.



Ruby will be remembered for her strength, kindness, and love for her family.



