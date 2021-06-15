RUBY, JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Ruby Jean



Ruby Jean Johnson, age 84, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born June 26, 1936, in Beauty, Kentucky, to John and Lucinda (Music) Jude.



Ruby Jean is survived by her son, Darrell (Donna Darner) Sexton; her daughter, Deborah (James) Wiltshire; four grandchildren, Jacob (Jessica) Sexton, Jared (Ariel Williams) Sexton, James (Shelby Jenkins) Wiltshire III and John Wiltshire; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Savannah and Everett Sexton; two sisters, Joan Kelly and Janet Anderson; and survived by numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence Johnson; her first husband and father of her children, Fillmore Sexton; and two brothers, Harold and John Jude.



Ruby Jean retired from Dayton Press and later owned Angler's Bait and Tackle in Englewood with her husband Larry. She was a member of Christian Life Center and was a part of the Red Hat Society, was a greeter for many years and participated in the Senior Sunday School class. Ruby Jean enjoyed crocheting and created afghans for every wedding and baby in her family. She also crocheted many baby afghans which she donated to the Unwed Mothers Program at CLC. Ruby Jean was a superb cook, her fried chicken and fried apples could not be beat. She treasured spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 11:00 to 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Ruby Jean will be laid to rest beside her husband Larry at Dayton Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459.



To leave a memory of Ruby Jean or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

