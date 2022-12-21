RUCCI, Patricia

RUCCI (Harmon),



Patricia Ann



Passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022, at the age of 71. She is survived by her sisters Vicky Piersall, Rose Hart, Faye Salpak and cousin Buddy Kender who she remained close with her entire life. Pat was a proud graduate of Fairmont East, and loved the Dayton/Kettering area. Pat was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grand and friend that will be missed by all who knew her, especially her children Heather Wogomon (Ryan), Melissa Willis, Anthony Rucci (Tony), Tiffany Olinger Rucci, Chris Forthofer and Julie Forthofer; grand-children, Jasmin Knight, Nakia Knight, Mikayla Setser (Curry) Anthony Rucci ll (AJ), Tyler Rucci, Mitchel Wogomon, Madelyn Wogomon and Taryn Rucci; great-grandchildren Andrew, Carter, Zaria, and Ava. Pat was very loving and if you talk to her on a regular basis she loved you! The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Miami Valley Hospital Neuro ICU for their compassion and wonderful care. A celebration of life will be held this summer at one of Pat's favorite places. All who loved her are welcome to join us. Tony will have more information closer to the time. In lieu of flowers or cards please consider donation to Pat's final expenses. Any extra money will be donated to Miami Valley hospitals indigent fund.

