RICKLING, James Earl



June 5, 1933 - May 11, 2021



Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Jim was born in Hamilton, Ohio, and died peacefully at home in San Diego, California, at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Edna Mae (Kollstedt) and four children: Michael, Colleen, Karen (Kevin Jorgensen), Vincent and two grandchildren Camille and Claire Jorgensen, all of San Diego.



Raised in Hamilton, Ohio, Jim was the son of the late Earl and Louise Rickling. He had two brothers - Marvin (Rosemary) and his twin Jack (Judy), both of whom preceded him in death. He attended St. Peter in Chains Elementary School and Hamilton Catholic High School. While in high school, Jim played the trombone in the marching band. Jim was an alumnus of the University of Notre Dame where he graduated in 1955 with a degree in business and Navy ROTC. He was commissioned in the Navy upon graduation attaining the rank of Lieutenant JG.



Jim married Edna Mae Kollstedt, his high school sweetheart, in Hamilton, Ohio, in January 1956. They were stationed in San Diego where they raised their family, after discharge from the Navy, Jim worked as a mortgage banker, managed an



Oscar's restaurant and finally worked as an accountant for Teledyne Ryan Aeronautical until his retirement.



Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling with his wife, playing golf and basketball. He played basketball competitively into his 80's and competed in Senior Olympics. He loved the San Diego weather and getting outdoors for summer beach picnics with family and friends.



Jim was active in his church, St. Gregory the Great, serving as an usher as well as other support activities. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered with the Healing Our Hurts organization in his parish, driving those in need to doctors and various other appointments.



A funeral mass for Jim will be held on May 28, at 12:00pm PT at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 11451 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego, CA 92131. The mass will be live-streamed, and the link can be found on the Poway-Bernardo Mortuary website. The Burial will be at Miramar National Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of life gathering will also be held at a later date.

