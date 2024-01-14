Ruddy, Vincent

Ruddy, Vincent W.

Age 73 of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Rd., Riverside. Fr Len Wenke celebrant. Interment will follow at David's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m.  8 p.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel on Friday, January 19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

