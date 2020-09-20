X

RUECKING, James

RUECKING, James L. "Goosh" Age, 80, of Hamilton, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Hospice of Cincinnati. He was born in Hamilton on January 17, 1940, the son of August and Nora (Oberle) Ruecking. He had been employed as a machine operator at Pillsbury for 20 years and then at Square D for 24 years, retiring in 2003 after 44 years. He was an avid sports fan and a collector of sporting cards. He is survived two sons, Dan (Mendy) Ruecking, and Tim (Amy) Ruecking all of Hamilton; four grandchildren, Ashley (Anthony) Johnson, Andrew (Brittany) Ruecking, Mallory (Nate) Miller and Molly Ruecking; four great grandchildren, Audrey, Arabella, Jack and Mackenzie and special friend, Rosemary Jordan and family. Private family funeral services will be held with burial in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/

