RUEL, Margaret

RUEL (Longnecker),



Margaret Ann



Passed away on December 31, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, and lived here her entire life. She was a 1947 Fairview H.S. graduate. She worked for Ohio Bell in the 1950s. She met her husband James Ruel in 1960 and married him in 1963. She lived in Dayton View for 11 years. She and Jim moved to Oakwood in 1974 and lived there for 47 1/2 years. Margaret loved traveling with her friends and keeping up with neighborhood news. If offered, she would never turn down a 7 and 7. She is survived by her two sons Todd and David. Visitation will be at the David Cemetery Community Mausoleum on Friday, January 6, 10:00-11:00am.



