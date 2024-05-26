Rumpf, Johann "John"



Johann (John) Rumpf, 95, passed away May 9, 2024, in Kettering Ohio. Preceded in death by his wife Anna Rumpf, he leaves behind daughter Christine Habib (husband Jack) of Kettering, son Robert Wolfgang Rumpf (wife Christine) of Columbus, grandchildren Phillip Habib (wife Genevieve) of Kettering, Alex Habib (wife Rachel) of Cincinnati, Beowulf Rumpf and Helena Rumpf and great-grandchildren Theodore, Woodrow & Logan Habib. John came to this country from Austria in 1960 and pursued a lifelong career in toolmaking. He & Anna were charter members of Liederkrantz-Turner German club; they performed with the dance troupe, & he sang in the men's choir until recently. After retirement, John was a highly valued member of Wright Patterson Air Force Museum's Restoration team. For 27 years he worked twice weekly on many historic planes including the Memphis Belle & earned the museum's coveted title "Volunteer of the Year;" he was honored to wear the accompanying red jacket to every annual Volunteer Appreciation dinner for years afterward. John was a member of Queen of Martyrs parish in Dayton for 46 years & sang in the choir until he moved to Kettering. He was an avid cyclist well into his nineties and made many new friends along the bikeway. He loved family dinners & enjoyed his great-grand children, separated in age from the youngest by almost a century. He led a busy life until the end and will be sorely missed by so many. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7 from 5 -7 pm at Newcomer funeral home in Kettering. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday May 30 at 12 noon at St Albert the Great Church in Kettering.



