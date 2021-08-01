Ruschau, Eileen

RUSCHAU (nee Holpuch), Eileen M.



Age 71 of Miamisburg, passed away July 29, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on December 17, 1949, in Middletown, OH, to the late Frank and Mary (Neary) Holpuch. In



addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Holpuch.



She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ed Ruschau and twin sister, Maureen (Ted) Armstrong.



Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459). A Mass of



Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 3 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish, (9579 Yankee Rd., Springboro, 45066) with Fr. Jim Manning, Celebrant.



Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, in Eileen's memory.



To share a memory of Eileen or leave a message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

