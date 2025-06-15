Rusen, Jr., Theodore "Ted"



RUSEN, Theodore "Ted", Jr. 77, of Powell, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 4, 1947, in Mingo Junction, Ohio, Ted has always been known for his deep dedication to his faith, family, friends, and profession. He will always be remembered for his sharp intellect, quiet strength, and quick-witted one-liners. Ted's philosophy has always been you do something right or you don't do it at all! He exemplified that, he did life right! He was strong in faith, a founding member and first choir director of St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church; served his community through his extensive volunteering as a member of the Kiwanis Club; professionally enhanced the great City of Vandalia for 28 years with passion and precision; and most importantly, demonstrated what it means to be a family! In his world "family is everything - everything else is just everything else." He demonstrated that to his wife, children, and grandchildren every day of his life. Ted earned his degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and served as the City Engineer & Service Director for the City of Vandalia, Ohio, for 28 years. His work left an impact. He was deeply respected for his integrity, precision, and unwavering commitment to public service. Ted was more than a dedicated professional - he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered for his gentle demeanor, thoughtful advice, extreme detail, enjoyment of music, and deep love for his family. Whether lending a hand with a project, sharing his dry humor, or cheering on his grandchildren. Ted lived his life with quiet joy and purpose. He is survived by Anne (Anne Marie Smith), his beloved wife of 53 years; his children Becky (Casey) Wagner, Christy (Tony) Dorto, Marybeth (Sean) Gallagher; his grandchildren Karyssa and Alaina Dorto, Alyvia Wagner, Savannah and Blanton Gallagher; brother Bill (Patty) Rusen; sister-in-law Becky Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Proceeded in death by his parents Ted and Mary (Halischak) Rusen; in-laws Art and Mary (Maloney) Smith; his brother-in-law (who he considered a brother) Chuck Smith; his grandparents; and many other loved ones. We want to thank Capital City Hospice for their loving and compassionate care in his final days. He will be missed dearly and lovingly remembered. Memory Eternal! Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday in St. Paul The Apostle Orthodox Church, 4451 Wagner Rd., Dayton, OH 45440. Panikhida will be at 7:00 pm. Additional visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday in the church. Burial Service will follow at 1:00 pm. in the church with a luncheon immediately after. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted's memory to St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church, the church he founded. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



