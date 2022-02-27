RUSSACK, Gail

Hamburger icon
83, of Enon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born on May 5, 1938, to the late Rae and Ben Zoldan. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her

husband of 22 years, Dr. David B. Russack. She is survived by her sons, Robert Alan Russack and Louis Henry Russack, her sister, Dee Fried (Dr. Charles), brother, S. Jay Zoldan, and

sister-in-law, Linda (Steve) Pepper. Gail had a special girl,

Angel, her miniature schnauzer, who was the love of her life. She enjoyed hospital volunteering, puzzling, and Cincinnati Reds baseball. Graveside services will be Monday, February 28, 2022, at 3:30 pm, in Ferncliff Cemetery, with Rabbi Cary Kozberg officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Shalom. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




