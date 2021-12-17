RUSSELL, Jerry



The "World's Best Dad," Jerry Russell, 92, of Centerville, formerly of Fairborn, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Born October 1, 1929, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Dr. Reid and Alma (Revelle) Russell,



Jerry was married to his best friend and partner, Margie



Miller for 62 years, until her death in 2012. He was also



preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Revelle Russell. In the early 1950s, Jerry and Marge established their home in Fairborn, where Jerry was employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. After retiring from a 30-year career in civil service, he worked as a realtor. He was an active member of Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church and the Knights of



Columbus. Jerry is the beloved father of James, Kathleen (Don Rader), Julie (Greg Beck), Maureen (David Hodgson), and



Sheila (Alex Chaulk); grandfather to Michael (Crystal) Beck, David Beck, Kevin Beck, Maggie (Eric Meyers) Beck, Kenneth (Katie) Russell, Ryan (Meghan) Hodgson, Patrick Hodgson, Jack Hodgson, Bridget Hodgson, Caroline Chaulk, Donovan Chaulk, and Devin Chaulk; and great-grandfather to



Alexander James Russell, all of whom adored and treasured him. If he had his way, this obituary would be but one



sentence. However, his life, contributions and accomplishments to this world, and the indelible impressions he made on his children and grandchildren are numerous and exemplary. A lifelong learner and voracious reader, Jerry could converse with any person on any subject and especially enjoyed



discussing American history and old Dayton. He attended The Ohio State University and remained a Buckeye fan all his life, cheering for the UC Bearcats and UD Flyers, as well. Jerry shared his wit and wisdom with all of his family who loved spending time with their "Pa." Funny, courageous, smart, and generous, he welcomed everyone into his home to share a cold beer and a little lunch. There was always room for one or ten more, and nothing delighted him more than a house filled with family, friends, love, and laughter. Whether coaching volleyball or baseball, umpiring summer softball, or ferrying scouts to camp, Jerry served his community and his family as a taxi driver, counselor, short-order cook, head cheerleader, and best friend, never missing a game or performance or the



opportunity to volunteer when needed. There was no dad more compassionate or encouraging than Jerry Russell. Personally engaged with each of his children, he instilled values of honesty, trust, loyalty, hard work, and most importantly, family. You could always count on Jerry Russell. He was THE BEST ONE and often said, "Family is all that matters." A visitation will take place on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 3:00pm until 4:30pm at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home in Fairborn. A private service will be held at a the convenience of the family. Masks are encouraged but not required. In lieu of flowers, contributions made be made to the following: Catholic Social Services of The Miami Valley, In Memory of Jerry and Marge Russell, 922 W. Riverview Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402



